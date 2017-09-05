The World's Best Fitting Glasses

Custom-made with your iPhone. Guaranteed to never slip, squeeze or pinch.

Everyone’s face is unique

Your Topology glasses don’t exist until you design them.
Each pair is custom-made to perfectly match your individual features, preferences and personal style.

A custom-fit that’s here to stay
ANISSA
Like many people, Anissa has a hard time finding stock eyewear that fits her. Her Topology frames have been distinctly sculpted to her nose bridge and elevate her glasses away from her cheeks, positioning them comfortably on her face and perfectly in front of her eyes.

The perfect fix for a broken nose
ALEXIS
Alexis’s nose was on the losing side of a Rugby match. It was broken along his nasal bridge and healed with a slightly crooked shape. His Topology frames have been sculpted asymmetrically, so they perfectly conform to his face.

A solid answer for a shifty situation
RITIKA
Ritika wanted eyeglasses that stay perfectly in place, no matter what the activity.  Her Topology frames have been precision-fit to perfectly align her lenses to her field of vision and comfortably sized to never shift or slide down.

How it works
It all starts with a selfie

We use your iPhone’s camera to create a millimeter-accurate 3D model of your face. This lets us build any frame you choose to your exact details and preferences for a perfect fit, guaranteed.

Every frame is a blank canvas

Choosing a style for your glasses is just the beginning. Select your materials, mix and match colors, then adjust the width and size of your frames to create your signature look.

Lenses
Precision-made for any prescription

Our lenses are just as unique as the frames you design. Made-to-order based on your 3D data and frame style, all lenses come with scratch-resistant and anti-reflective coating and can support any prescription, including progressive.

